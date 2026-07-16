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Ashley Hirst

By

Ashley Hirst

Opinion

An open letter to the Archbishop of Canterbury: do not sort us according to our relationship to Zionism

I am not asking you to defend the Jews. I am asking you to defend the establishment, and the un-radical proposition that the church of the whole nation cannot pick which of the nation's minorities it will hear

July 16, 2026 15:10
Screenshot 2026-07-15 at 16.00.27.png
Archbishop Sarah Mullally plants an olive tree at the Tent of Nations farm in the West Bank (Image: Lambeth Palace)
11 min read
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Dear Archbishop,

There is a sentence in Kairos Palestine II that I have written elsewhere myself. Paragraph 2.10 reminds us that many empires have passed over that land and vanished into the dust of history, and that the bells of their churches go on ringing.

A few weeks ago I wrote to the chairman of the British Museum about the Lachish reliefs, the panels in Room 10b on which the Assyrian King Sennacherib carved his triumph over a fortress town of Judah in 701 BC. Sennacherib's capital, Nineveh, is a ruin in the Iraqi earth, his empire is a caption, and the people whose town he sacked are still here putting the kettle on. It is the same argument, and it is a good one, and it belongs neither to me nor to the Jews. I would think less of my own case if it did. I was glad to find it made by someone else about themselves.

Perhaps you could consider what the same document does when a different people make the identical claim about the same land. At 3.3, the document considers "the State of Israel, established in 1948, to be a continuation of that same colonial enterprise built on racism and the ideology of ethnic or religious superiority." At 1.3 it speaks of "arrogant Jewish supremacy". At 1.22 the authors reject the very concept of a "conflict" and claim: "The reality on the ground is tyranny and an oppressive regime of settler colonialism and apartheid."

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Topics:

Church of England

Palestinians

Zionism

UK Jewry

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