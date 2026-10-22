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Itai Galmudy

By

Itai Galmudy

Opinion

After October 7, we pledged that we will not be intimidated – and we will not be silenced

Three years on, Stop The Hate’s co-founder looks back on the darkest days in recent Jewish history and affirms the group’s pledge to the British community

October 22, 2026 15:47
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A counter-protest by Stop the Hate during a pro-Palestine student march on October 7, 2026 in London (Photo: Getty Images)
5 min read
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On Saturday afternoon I stood outside Scotland Yard as the national march came towards us, and tried to count how many times we had been out on the streets this month.

Seven events and protests. Ten days. 7/10.

Nobody planned it. We knew October would be heavy. We did not know it would arrange itself into the date that broke us.

Three years ago, on the night of October 6, I was working at my pub in London. I woke up the next morning to a different world.

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October 7

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