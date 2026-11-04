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Daniel Schwammenthal

By

Daniel Schwammenthal

Opinion

After midterm rout for Trump, is era of bipartisan support for Israel drawing to a close?

Overwhelming victory for Democrats – including the election of open antizionists – calls into question the future of America’s historic support for the Jewish state

November 4, 2026 14:07
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US President Donald Trump (Image: Getty Images)
5 min read
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There was something remarkable about the American Jewish experience almost from its beginning. In a world in which Jews were at best tolerated, and more often persecuted, the new American republic offered something genuinely revolutionary: equality.

In 1790, George Washington wrote to the Jewish congregation of Newport, Rhode Island, that equal citizenship was not a privilege granted by a benevolent majority. “It is now no more that toleration is spoken of as if it was by the indulgence of one class of people, that another enjoyed the exercise of their inherent natural rights.” America, he promised, would give “to bigotry no sanction, to persecution no assistance”.

It was an extraordinary statement for its time. And while America did not always live up to Washington’s promise, it established the foundations of a relationship between the United States and its Jewish citizens unlike anything Jews had experienced elsewhere.

That relationship helped make America not merely a place of refuge but a home in the fullest sense. It also contributed, alongside shared democratic values and strategic interests, to another exceptional relationship: that between the United States and Israel.

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Republicans

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Donald Trump

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