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Opinion

A teacher steeped in hate: not Vichy France but UK 2026

I can’t believe I’m in a position where I have to take my nine-year-old son out of his school in England because of antisemitism

October 16, 2026 14:48
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4 min read
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When my son was just eight years old, he came into school raving about the Israeli singer in the Eurovision Song Contest. Right away, one of his peers shouted “f*** Israel” in his face. And then two other friends started chanting “Free Palestine”. Daniel came home that night and asked me, “what is free Palestine?”

I tried to explain, and I told him those kids are just repeating what the parents say. It’s not their fault. However, little eight-year-old kids chanting “free Palestine” and “f*** Israel” is quite crazy when you think about it. The previous year, we were at his best school friend’s house to watch Eurovision. They were nice people, educated… then when it came to the Israeli singer Yuval Raphael performing, after everything she went through as a survivor of the Nova festival massacre on October 7, the little brother aged five said: “Don’t vote for her, she’s bad. Because they started a war.”

I didn’t tell Daniel about the horrific attack at Nova until he was nine, after I witnessed him playing a video game with characters dressed up as so-called “freedom fighters” slaughtering innocents. I put an instant end to his game and sat him down to explain.

The day after, when I picked him up from school he said: “You know what? I told my teacher about the Nova festival. But what she said was ‘actually it’s the opposite’.” His understanding was that she was saying that the Jews attacked the Palestinians, but she was actually totally denying the criminality of what Hamas did on that day – she was saying that it was deserved because they were “freedom fighters”. But I never got to find out what she meant, because the school would not even give me an answer.

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Topics:

Antisemitism in schools

Nova massacre

Nova exhibition

Eurovision

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