‘Don’t want a Zio in our ads’: David Schwimmer Quince advert sparks anti-Israel boycott calls

Fashion retailer Quince has faced backlash for casting Jewish actor David Schwimmer in its advert, with social media users call for boycotts of the company, saying they “don’t approve” of it “featuring a Zio”.

The advert, which came out on November 9, is a nod to the classic Friends episode The One With The Red Sweater in which Schwimmer’s character, Ross Geller, is caught out as the father of his on-off girlfriend Rachel Green’s (Jennifer Aniston’s) unborn child because he returns to her flat to collect the jumper.

The Quince advert sees Schwimmer chasing people wearing a similar item as he shouts: “That’s my dream sweater.”

However, a number of pro-Palestine social media users have condemned Quince and its nostalgic advert because Schwimmer has a history of supporting Israel.