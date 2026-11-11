Who is Jon Ossoff, the Democrats' rising star who could be America's first Jewish president?

Ossoff will be 41 at the time of the next general election, two years younger than John F Kennedy was when he became president.

But Obama was quick to explain that there was more to Ossoff than his looks, pointing to the influence of civil rights leader John Lewis, his former mentor. Ossoff, Obama said, understood “what it means to stir up some good trouble”.

MSNBC presenter Chris Hayes has described Ossoff as someone capable of bringing together different parts of the Democratic coalition, praising his ability to deliver “a populist moral critique” of Donald Trump's administration.

Supporters interviewed by AFP after his election victory also pointed to his appeal across generations. One young voter said: “We need him. We need some young blood.”

Ossoff himself has repeatedly played down talk of higher office, insisting he has “zero interest” in running for president in 2028.

Nevertheless, with his profile growing and comparisons to Obama becoming increasingly common, he is emerging as one of the most closely watched figures in the Democrats' next generation.

How Jewish is Jon Ossoff?

Born in Atlanta in 1987, Ossoff was raised in a Jewish household. His father, Richard, is descended from Jewish immigrants from Lithuania and Russia, while his mother, Heather Fenton, was born in Australia and is not Jewish.

“My father is the grandson of Jewish immigrants from Lithuania and Russia who arrived in the US in the early 20th century, with nothing,” he said in a 2017 interview with Moment magazine.

“My mother is an Australian immigrant, who is not Jewish, so prior to my bar mitzvah I entered the mikvah to make it official.”

He attended Atlanta's Reform congregation and has spoken about the importance of his Jewish identity throughout his life.

“My connection to my heritage as a defining part of my identity has been strong and constant,” he told Moment.

Former US President Barack Obama shakes hands with US Senator Jon Ossoff (D-GA) after speaking during a midterm campaign rally in Morrow, Georgia, on October 28, 2026 (Getty Images) AFP via Getty Images

Explaining how his upbringing influenced his politics, he added: “The values that were infused in my upbringing by my parents and grandparents and my synagogue – commitment to peace and justice and kindness – still inform how I approach my life every day.

“I think that Jews share a story that compels us to approach the world with empathy.

“Our story is one of hardship, persecution, perseverance – our story is one which has required us to fight for our freedom and survival.”

His paternal ancestors fled antisemitism and pogroms in Eastern Europe, while he grew up among Holocaust survivors.

He also has close family connections to Israel, including relatives who made aliyah. His grandfather competed in the Maccabiah Games during the 1950s.

When Ossoff was sworn into the Senate in January 2021, he carried a Tanakh belonging to Rabbi Jacob Rothschild, the former rabbi of his childhood synagogue.

The temple was bombed by the Ku Klux Klan in 1958 in retaliation for Rothschild's support for civil rights and opposition to segregation.

Ossoff was also personally mentored by Lewis, whom he first contacted as a teenager after reading his autobiography.

US Senator Jon Ossoff (D-GA) speaks during a midterm campaign rally in Morrow, Georgia, on October 28, 2026 (Getty Images) Getty Images

Speaking on the American Jewish Committee's People of the Pod podcast in 2023, Ossoff recalled the significance of his election alongside Raphael Warnock, Georgia's first Black senator, hailing their election as “the 33-year-old Jewish son of an immigrant, and a black pastor, who holds the same pulpit that Dr King did at Ebenezer Baptist Church”.

He added that Lewis had taught him about “the historic alliance between blacks and Jews in the civil rights movement”.

“It's a legacy of solidarity between two peoples who have had very different, but both long-term struggles against hatred, genocide,” he said. “And I think it's a bond that needs to be nourished and strengthened.”

What has Jon Ossoff said about Israel?

Ossoff's political career began with an internship in Lewis's congressional office before he moved into investigative journalism and documentary filmmaking. He later ran a production company investigating corruption, organised crime, human trafficking and war crimes.

His first major electoral campaign came in 2017, when he narrowly lost a special election for a congressional seat in Georgia. Four years later, he defeated Republican David Perdue in a closely fought Senate runoff.

His relationship with Israel has also been an important part of his political identity.

In an interview with Haaretz, he said: “Growing up among Holocaust survivors, steeped in my family's experience and my community's experience of antisemitism, I care deeply about the safety and security of the Jewish people.”

"My Jewish upbringing instilled in me a conviction to fight for the marginalised and oppressed,” he continued “and also to be vigilant where there's the risk that authoritarianism may emerge."

However, he has also emphasised the importance of distinguishing criticism of Israeli government policy from antisemitism.

On the AJC podcast, he said: “We also have to avoid dismissing any critical views of Israeli policy as mere antisemitism, because there are many principled people who have a diversity of views about the Middle East region, who hold those views in good faith, not born of any kind of religious hatred.”

Ossoff has spoken openly about experiencing antisemitism himself, especially after, during his first Senate campaign, an image circulated by his Republican opponent, David Purdue’s, campaign was altered to exaggerate his nose in a manner widely condemned as an antisemitic caricature.

Purdue’s campaign removed the ad and said the alteration was an unintentional error caused by image editing issues, and denied that there was any antisemitic intent behind it.

US Senator Jon Ossoff (D-GA) speaks during a campaign event on in Marietta, Georgia, on October 17, 2026 (Getty Images) Getty Images

Discussing the experience with the AJC, he said: “As a public figure, I have had to build the armour, personally necessary to protect myself and my family, to weather threats and insults that come with public life and leadership in the public arena.”

He warned that antisemitism was not confined to political campaigns, pointing to swastikas painted on homes, hateful pamphlets and threatening messages.

“It's our shared obligation to make real a country that lives up to America's highest ideals,” he said.

Ossoff has repeatedly emphasised his commitment to Israel's security and the strength of the relationship between Washington and Jerusalem.

During his 2020 Senate campaign, he pledged to support “the security of Israel as the homeland for the Jewish people” and to work towards strengthening the US-Israel alliance.

During the 2021 Israel-Hamas conflict, he led a group of 25 Democratic senators calling for an immediate ceasefire, while stressing that “Israel has the right to defend itself from Hamas's rocket attacks, in a manner proportionate to the threat its citizens are facing”.

He has said he hopes for “a future where all people in the region live in peace, live in prosperity, and have equal rights”.

While he has consistently backed Israel's right to defend itself and supports continued US security cooperation, he has argued that American military assistance should not come without conditions.

In November 2024, he joined Bernie Sanders and 18 other senators in voting for resolutions that sought to block certain weapons sales to Israel, arguing that Washington should use its influence to prevent further civilian suffering.

Explaining his position, Ossoff invoked Ronald Reagan's decision to restrict weapons sales to Israel in 1982, saying: “No foreign government, no matter how close an ally, is simply entitled to U.S. weapons with no strings attached.”

But he has been keen to stress that his criticism of Benjamin Netanyahu's government should not be confused with opposition to Israel itself.

In a 2023 Senate speech, he said: "I fervently want Israel to succeed, both in defeating the threat posed by Hamas, and as a historic effort to secure a safe homeland for Jews.

“But I do not accept that the total deprivation of millions of innocent civilians is necessary for Israel to secure its objectives, or in the national interest of the United States."

In July 2025, he supported blocking a proposed rifle sale but opposed a separate attempt to block air-to-ground munitions, arguing that Israel needed the capability to deter missile attacks against its civilians.

Beyond his personal background, Ossoff has established himself as an outspoken critic of the Trump administration, using his position on the Senate Permanent Subcommittee on Investigations to scrutinise government spending, corporate conduct and alleged abuses of power.

He has also focused on healthcare, economic inequality, voting rights and protecting democratic institutions. His campaigning style, which combines lengthy investigative speeches with sharp questioning of political opponents, has helped him attract attention beyond Georgia and build a national following.

While speculation about a presidential campaign continues, Ossoff has so far resisted being drawn into the conversation, insisting that his priority is representing his constituents.