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Who is Jon Ossoff, the Democrats' rising star who could be America's first Jewish president?

The Georgia senator boasts looks ‘like a Kennedy’ and a revered civil rights leader as a mentor, but has walked a political tightrope over criticism of Israel and the two-state solution

November 11, 2026 15:20
Ossoff.jpg
US Senator Jon Ossoff (D-GA) is greeted by supporters in Atlanta, Georgia, as he celebrates winning reelection in the US midterms on November 3, 2026 (Getty Images)

By

Hayley Cregor

6 min read
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Jon Ossoff has become one of America's most closely watched politicians.

At 39, the Georgia senator has secured a second term in office, attracted national attention for his attacks on Donald Trump, and found himself at the centre of speculation about the Democrats' future leadership.

His re-election victory on November 3, defeating Republican Mike Collins, has prompted fresh questions about whether he could one day seek the presidency. If he did, he would have the opportunity to become America's first Jewish president.

Barack Obama has also thrown his weight behind him. Appearing alongside Ossoff at a campaign rally shortly before the election, the former president praised his appearance, joking that he was “all handsome in the videos” and that “he looks like a Kennedy”.

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Topics:

US Politics

Democratic Party

USA elections

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