Iconic white suit from ‘Saturday Night Fever’ owned by Jewish film critic goes up for auction

One of the most iconic costume pieces in film history, John Travolta’s white suit from 1977’s Saturday Night Fever, which for 17 years was owned by Jewish film critic Gene Siskel, is due to go up for auction next month.

The four-day sale, which is set to be held by Los Angeles’ memorabilia auction house Propstore next month, will see 1,700 famous film items being sold to bidders – and the one with the highest estimate is the suit, which is expected to sell for up to £300,000.

The outfit was created by costume designer Patrizia von Brandenstein especially for Travolta, completing the look of his fashionable character, club dancer Tony Manero.

Travolta wore the flared trousers and jacket set over an unbuttoned black shirt with classically large 1970s collars, as the actor strutted around the dance floor with Karren Lynn Gorney to the Bee Gees’ More Than A Woman.