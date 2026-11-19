In an email to the auction house, seen by the New York Times, Schnabel said his client was willing to seek a “fair and just solution in the spirit of the 1998 Washington Principles”, the international agreement establishing guidelines for resolving claims involving art confiscated by the Nazis.

It has not been revealed what the settlement agreement was.

Fischer acquired the painting in 1909, more than two decades before Hitler came to power.

Following his death in 1934, his son-in-law, Gottfried Bermann Fischer, took over the publishing house, whose authors increasingly faced censorship and bans under the Nazi regime.

As persecution intensified, Bermann Fischer and his family fled Berlin for Vienna, where he relocated the business.

According to the heirs, the Van Gogh was sold through an Amsterdam gallery just three months after their departure from Germany, at a time when Nazi restrictions severely limited the assets Jews could take abroad.

The family was also required to pay the so-called Reich Flight Tax, which the Nazi authorities used to confiscate wealth from people leaving Germany.

After the war, Bermann Fischer sought compensation for assets seized under the Nazi regime. However, the sale of the Van Gogh took place in the Netherlands in 1936, four years before the German occupation, leaving no legal basis at the time for a restitution claim.

In a statement, Sotheby’s responded: “We are aware of the concerns recently raised by representatives of the Fischer heirs and have been in dialogue with them regarding the painting’s history.

“While our research to date has not established that the painting was sold under duress, we recognise the importance of engaging thoughtfully and constructively with the family and are committed to working toward a mutually satisfactory resolution.”

Sotheby's announced in the hours before the auction that it had resolved the heirs’ dispute.

It told the BBC: "In recognition of the painting's complex Nazi-era history and the suffering endured by the Fischer family during the Holocaust, the two families have reached a mutually satisfactory resolution and the work will be sold pursuant to their agreement."

The sale of Châtaigniers en fleurs shatters the renowned artist's previous auction record of £89.01 million set in 2022.

Van Gogh created the work in Auvers-sur-Oise, near Paris, in the final months of his life in 1890. The work subsequently became part of the collection assembled by Argentine art collectors Carlos Pedro Blaquier and Nelly Arrieta de Blaquier during the 1960s.

Hidden from public view for six decades, the collection has long been regarded as one of the most remarkable privately held groups of Impressionist and modernist paintings.