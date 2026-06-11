US will ‘take Kharg Island’ in ‘not too distant future’, Trump claims

US President Trump has claimed that the US will “hit Iran hard” on Thursday evening, and will “take” the strategically important Kharg Island in the “not too distant future”.

"The United States will be hitting Iran (Whose Navy, Air Force, Radar, Anti Aircraft, and all other forms of Defense, together with most of its offensive capability, are GONE!), VERY HARD TONIGHT,” he wrote on Truth Social.

"At some point in the not too distant future, we will be taking Kharg Island, and other oil infrastructure points, and assume total control of their Oil and Gas Markets, much like we have with Venezuela, which is working out brilliantly for both Venezuela and the United States of America.”

The island, which sits in the Strait of Hormuz, is the heart of Iran’s oil processing capacity and a vital economic asset to the Islamic Republic.