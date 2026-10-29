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US moves Patriot missile defence system to Israel amid preparations for possible Iran strikes

President Trump is reportedly weighing fresh military action against the Islamic Republic, possibly targeting nuclear infrastructure

October 29, 2026 14:48
Patriot.jpg
A Patriot missile launcher on display at an airbase in Laage, Germany, on June 06, 2026 (Getty Images)

By

Melanie Swan

1 min read
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The US is moving a Patriot missile defence system from Texas to the Middle East ahead of possible renewed action against Iran, it has been reported.

The deployment comes amid preparations for a potential campaign following the US midterm elections on November 3.

President Donald Trump has not made a final decision on whether to launch further strikes.

The Patriot system includes radar equipment, launchers and interceptor missiles designed to defend against incoming aerial threats.

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Topics:

US Politics

Israel

Middle East

Defence

Aerial defence

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