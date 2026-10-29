US moves Patriot missile defence system to Israel amid preparations for possible Iran strikes

The US is moving a Patriot missile defence system from Texas to the Middle East ahead of possible renewed action against Iran, it has been reported.
The deployment comes amid preparations for a potential campaign following the US midterm elections on November 3.
President Donald Trump has not made a final decision on whether to launch further strikes.
The Patriot system includes radar equipment, launchers and interceptor missiles designed to defend against incoming aerial threats.
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