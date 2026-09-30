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US Government sues Ohio healthcare firms after doctor fired ‘for being Jewish’

The Equal Employment Opportunity Commission alleges that the surgeon ‘faced a barrage of comments in the workplace blaming the Jews’ for October 7

September 30, 2026 11:05
Andrea Lucas.png
Andrea Lucas, chair of the EEOC (YouTube/FortuneConversations)

By

Hayley Cregor

2 min read
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The US Government has sued two Ohio healthcare firms, alleging that a Jewish orthopaedic surgeon was subjected to antisemitic harassment and ultimately dismissed because of his religion.

The lawsuit was brought by the US Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) against Mercy Health Physicians Youngstown LLC and its parent company, Bon Secours Mercy Health Inc., accusing the providers of violating federal employment law by discriminating against the surgeon because of his religion and race.

The case was filed in the US District Court for the Northern District of Ohio and concerns the dismissal of Dr Ian Walton, whose name has been reported by several media outlets in connection with the case.

According to the EEOC, Walton had worked for Mercy for years and was a high-performing surgeon who exceeded the organisation’s productivity targets.

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