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‘They don’t need it’: Trump confirms US will end $4bn in aid to Israel by end of 2026

The president also said he had ‘total control’ of the Middle East and that Israel was the US’ ‘helper’ in the region

November 3, 2026 14:34
Trump.jpg
US President Trump delivers remarks during a campaign rally at Salina Regional Airport in Salina, Kansas, on November 01, 2026 (Getty Images)

By

Jacob Jaffa

1 min read
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President Trump has confirmed that the US will end $4billion (around £2.9bn) in aid to Israel, claiming that this had been agreed with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Speaking to Fox & Friends on the morning of the midterm elections, in which US-Israel relations and the Iran War have been hot political issues, the president claimed that his Israeli counterpart had actually suggested scrapping the payments.

“Can I be honest with you? He brought it up. He brought it up,” he said.

“[He said] ‘I think it would be appropriate if we do not receive aid’…

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Topics:

Donald Trump

US Politics

Israel

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