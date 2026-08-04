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Trump launches nationwide crackdown on antisemitism

‘I’m coming with a full arsenal of people,’ says Task Force Chairman Leo Terrell

August 4, 2026 16:29
GettyImages-2258080817.jpg
Leo Terrell, Chair of the US Department of Justice Task Force to Combat Antisemitism, speaks during the funeral of hostage Ran Gvili in the southern Israeli town of Meitar on January 28, 2026. (Getty Images)

By

Jamie Shapiro

1 min read
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A nationwide campaign, using the FBI, is being launched by the Trump administration to crackdown on antisemitism.

The Task Force to Combat Antisemitism will send officials from the Justice Department to 15 US cities it believes have failed to properly protect their Jewish communities.

Task Force chairman Leo Terrell told the Jerusalem Post: “The 15-city tour is designed to go to victims who need help, and they’re not getting help from their local government.”

The move marks an expansion of The Task Force, which was created last year and has already been involved in holding academic institutions across the US to account for failures.

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