Trump administration bars Palestinian Authority President from entering US ahead of UN General Assembly

The Trump administration has denied Palestinian Authority (PA) President Mahmoud Abbas permission to enter the US, where he was set to attend the upcoming annual UN General Assembly in New York City.

According to two Palestinian sources who spoke to BBC News, the US accused the PA and the Palestine Liberation Organisation (PLO) of "glorifying terrorism” as well as trying to “internationalise” the conflict.

The UN Headquarters Agreement states that the US is required to grant visas for foreign diplomats invited to the UN in NYC.

However, the White House has the power to override this on several grounds, including counter-extremism and national security concerns.