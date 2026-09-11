Sydney Sweeney’s naked sports advert samples the Hatikvah

Novig – whose technology allows users to buy and sell betting positions on sports events – debuted the marketing campaign on Wednesday ahead of the upcoming football season.

“Think you know sports? Prove it. Novig is just sports. So, they wanted to show just sports,” Sweeney says in the clip.

“You can’t trade this. I just look good here,” she says while positioned suggestively on a pool table.

The advert followed several other provocative initiatives involving Sweeney.

She starred in American Eagle’s “Sydney Sweeney Has Great Jeans” campaign, which played on the double meaning of “jeans” and “genes” while drawing attention to the actress’s body.

Sweeney has built a reputation for taking on provocative and high-profile roles and campaigns. She rose to prominence after starring in HBO’s teen drama Euphoria, for which she received two Emmy nominations, and appeared in the dystopian drama The Handmaid’s Tale.

She has also starred in the romantic comedy Anyone But You and the psychological thriller The Housemaid.

The actress has not publicly confirmed a specific political position on Israel.

Jewish music executive Scooter Braun, known for managing major music artists and for his involvement in Jewish and pro-Israel causes, has been linked romantically with Sweeney.