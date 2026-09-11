Sydney Sweeney’s naked sports advert samples the Hatikvah

American actress Sydney Sweeney has stripped off in a provocative new advert for a sports gambling company – which features the melody of Hatikvah, Israel’s national anthem.
The actress, who has had roles in TV series The Handmaid's Tale and The White Lotus, can be seen in a video for Novig using football pads, basketballs and golf clubs to cover intimate parts of her body.
Sweeney strikes her poses to the sound of rap track Come Down by Anderson Paak which, towards the end, samples the Hatikvah.
Some X users noted with amusement Sweeney’s remark that the naked ad campaign had been designed to “cut through the noise and put the focus entirely on sports”.
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