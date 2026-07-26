Become a Member
USA

Reverend Jesse Jackson’s daughter reveals she has converted to Judaism

Ashley L Jackson says her leading African-American US politician father gave his approval to her conversion and accompanied her to shul on Shabbat

July 26, 2026 12:40
Screenshot-2026-07-24-at-17.03.36-1024x640.jpg
Ashley L Jackson (ABC 7 Chicago / TikTok)

By

2 min read
Add us as a preferred source

The daughter of ground-breaking US politician and civil rights campaigner Reverend Jesse Jackson has revealed she converted to Judaism with his blessing.

Ashley L Jackson, the founder of the NGO Push the Next Generation, completed her conversion last month but publicly disclosed it on Friday in an op-ed in the Washington Post.

She said two years ago her father, who died in February this year, had visited her synagogue, Ikar in Los Angeles, one of the most prominent of a new wave of independent minyanim.

“At the end of my father’s Shabbat visit, my rabbi, Sharon Brous, called his name to offer him a blessing,” Ashley Jackson recalled.

To get more news, click here to sign up for our free daily newsletter.

Topics:

USA

Black Jews

Conversion

Support the world’s oldest Jewish newspaper