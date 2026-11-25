Although PEN Writes US did not explicitly mention Israel or boycotts in its launch announcement, founding member and novelist Maaza Mengiste indicated in an interview with Publishers Weekly that criticism of Israel is likely to be a key issue.

"What we came to understand is that we needed a PEN chapter that defends the free expression of writers, which includes boycotts, without exception," she said.

Mengiste, whose novel The Shadow King was shortlisted for the Booker Prize, said the new organisation would provide a different approach to representing writers and their concerns.

She has also insisted that the group is not intended to compete directly with PEN America, but rather to offer another voice within the literary world.

Former PEN America president Mengestu is among those who have been particularly critical of the established organisation's approach.

The award-winning novelist stepped down in July after PEN America published an article examining what it described as the growing isolation and exclusion experienced by Jewish and Israeli writers following the October 7 attacks on Israel and the subsequent Gaza War.

The article also criticised cultural boycotts, including those targeting Israeli institutions.

"What PEN America fails to understand is that a boycott is a form of dialogue," he said at the time.

He also accused the organisation of failing to defend free expression consistently, particularly when it came to pro-Palestinian voices.

Francine Prose, who previously served as PEN America's president, said dissatisfaction with its handling of the conflict had been growing for some time.

"I think there's been a feeling for quite a while that PEN's response to the war in Gaza has been inadequate," she told the Associated Press.

The divisions have caused considerable disruption within PEN America, which was founded in 1922 and has more than 2,300 members.

In 2024, the organisation cancelled its annual literary awards ceremony and World Voices Festival after numerous writers withdrew in protest over its response to the Gaza conflict.

Its former chief executive, Suzanne Nossel, also departed amid the row.

The organisation has faced criticism from activists who believe it has not spoken forcefully enough about the experiences of Palestinian writers and the destruction of cultural institutions in Gaza.

However, PEN America has rejected suggestions that it has ignored Palestinian voices.

It has pointed to its provision of $500,000 in emergency assistance to Palestinian writers and artists in Gaza, legal support for a pro-Palestinian activist facing deportation, and its 2025 report, All That Is Lost: The Cultural Destruction of Gaza.

The organisation maintains that freedom of expression must be protected regardless of political viewpoint.

Responding to the formation of PEN Writes US, PEN America's leadership said it remained committed to its longstanding principles.

“With writers under increasing threat, PEN America remains focused on the work we have done for more than a century: defending free expression as a universal right that must be protected regardless of viewpoint,” it said.

“We are committed to building a literary community that makes room for a diversity of voices to defend the very things that unite us – our freedom to write, read and speak our minds.”

PEN America's president, novelist Phil Klay, has also defended the importance of maintaining dialogue across international borders, arguing that cultural exchange can help create greater understanding.

“I greatly appreciate the urgency and desire to reach for every tool at our disposal,” he said of the arguments surrounding boycotts. “But in the long term, I think greater understanding among peoples is created through free expression within and across borders.”

PEN Writes US, meanwhile, said it wants to create a more democratic organisation in which writers themselves have a greater influence over decisions and priorities.

“I think writers know first-hand what self-censorship or lost contracts or de-platforming looks like,” Mengiste told the Associated Press.

“We know that what comes for one writer will very likely come for others. We are guardians of each other as much as we are stewards of literature.

“We do not work with a writers' organisation; we ARE writers, organised and mobilised to defend all writers.”

The group is now working towards establishing its organisational structure, securing funding and attracting further members.

It hopes to receive formal recognition at the PEN International Congress in Montenegro in September 2027, potentially joining more than 140 existing PEN centres around the world.

PEN International was established to promote literature, encourage international understanding and defend writers facing censorship, persecution and imprisonment.