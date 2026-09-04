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Paralympian Ezra Frech announced for Dancing with the Stars season 35

Frech, who was born without a large part of his left leg, has been paired with season 30 winner Daniella Karagach

September 4, 2026 11:56
DWTSEzra.jpeg
Ezra Frech and Daniella Karagach in promo images for 'Dancing with the Stars' season 35 (ABC)

By

Phoebe Black

2 min read
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Two-time Paralympic gold medallist Ezra Frech will compete in season 35 of Dancing with the Stars, the show has confirmed.

Frech, who is Jewish, has been paired with Daniella Karagach, the winner of season 30, who was nicknamed the “Ferrari” because of her impressive speed on the dance floor.

Dancing with the Stars described Frech in a press release as a world champion who is “redefining perceptions of disability by elevating the Paralympic movement on a global stage”.

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Athletics

TV

Paris Paralympics 2024

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