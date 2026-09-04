Paralympian Ezra Frech announced for Dancing with the Stars season 35

He wants to “change the way the world sees disability,” the release added.

The pairing has sparked excitement on social media, with fans eager to see Frech bring his dedicated training to the floor.

Karagach, renowned for her ability to highlight the natural rhythm of her partners, will guide Frech through his training, particularly in difficult to master Latin routines.

welcome to kyrawfc’s dwts final ezra frech and daniella karagach pic.twitter.com/VhzSgzz9n2 — ell🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿🏆 (@kyrawfc) September 3, 2026

Frech was born in 2005 to an American father, Clayton Frech, and Iranian-Jewish actress Bahar Soomekh, best known for her role as Lynn Denlon in the Saw franchise.

Due to a congenital condition, he was born without a large part of his left leg and missing fingers on his left hand.

At just two years old, he had surgery to amputate his lower left leg to allow for a prosthetic limb. Nonetheless, Frech embraced sports from a young age, and never allowed physical challenges to slow his ambition.

Gold medalist Ezra Frech of Team USA celebrates during the Men's High Jump T63 Medal Ceremony on day seven of the Paris 2024 Summer Paralympic Games at the Stade de France on September 04, 2024 (Getty Images) Getty Images

Ezra Frech competes in the T63 Men's Long Jump Final on day three of the World Para Athletics Championships at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in New Delhi, India, on September 29, 2025 (Getty Images) Getty Images

At just sixteen, he was one of the youngest members of Team USA at the Tokyo Paralympics.

He won two gold medals at the 2024 Paris Paralympics, taking the titles in the T63 100 meters and high jump.

Away from the track, he and his father helped to establish Angel City Sports and the Angel City Games to provide free training for youth and adults with physical disabilities and visual impairments.

Ezra Frech of Team USA after winning the gold medal in the T63 Men's 100m on day five of the Paris 2024 Summer Paralympic Games at the Stade de France on September 02, 2024 (Getty Images) Getty Images

Frech will be the first Paralympian to perform on Dancing with the Stars since alpine skier Daniel Umstead performed in 2018.

The show will air on ABC in the US and on Disney+ internationally from September 15.