Palestine flag pitch invader booed after disrupting Yankees 9/11 game

A pro-Palestine protester was booed heavily as he was escorted from the field during an MLB baseball game on Friday night after running onto the pitch with a Palestinian flag.

At 9.11pm in the seventh inning of the game, which took place on the 25th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks, the man sprinted from left-field towards centre, wearing a red, white and blue baseball jersey bearing the words “No Kings” on the front.

Security and police officers moved to stop him, but he ran through several officials before eventually being brought to the ground. Three officers pinned him down before he was handcuffed and escorted from the field.

The incident drew a strong reaction from fans inside the stadium. Spectators booed the field invader and threw drinks and cans in his direction. Others chanted “USA” as he was escorted from the field.