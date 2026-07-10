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Orthodox IDF veteran signs historic pro baseball contract

Zev Moore becomes only the second practising Orthodox Jew to play in the majors

July 10, 2026 12:27
GettyImages-2237594070.jpg
Zev Moore of Israel hits an RBI out in the first inning during the Israel v Germany game in the Baseball European Championship at Neptunus Familiestadion in Rotterdam, Netherlands, on September 26, 2025 (Getty Images)

By

Josh Hasten,

Jewish News Syndicate

3 min read
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Israeli-American baseball player Zev Moore signed a professional contract this week with the Trenton Thunder of Major League Baseball’s Draft League.

Moore became the second practising Orthodox Jew to play professional baseball, while also becoming the second player raised in Israel to sign a contract allowing him to compete at that level.

The 25-year-old outfielder will join the Thunder from July through early September, adding another chapter to a baseball career that has taken him from New Jersey to Israel, through a successful college career at MIT, and now to the professional ranks.

Moore and his family moved from New Jersey to Israel when he was a child.

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Topics:

Orthodox Judaism

Baseball

Jewish sport

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