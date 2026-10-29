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Musician famed for collaboration with Springsteen to relase Yiddish album

Justin Goldner’s new project will fuse traditional poetry and contemporary music

October 29, 2026 17:03
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Justin Goldner (Instagram/JustinGoldner)

By

Daisy Blakemore-Creedon

1 min read
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American music producer and multi-instrumental session musician Justin Goldner has confirmed he is recording an original Yiddish album.

Titled Vi Shturem a Benken, or Songs of Longing and Belonging, the album is backed by a fellowship from the Jewish Writers Institute.

Goldner is widely known for collaborating with several high-profile artists, including Bruce Springsteen, James Taylor and Ricky Martin.

He has also worked on Golden Globe, Grammy and Tony-winning projects.

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Topics:

Jewish music

Yiddish

Music

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