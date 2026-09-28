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More than a quarter of Muslim Americans think ‘Israel or Zionists’ were behind 9/11, new study finds

Only 23 per cent attributed the attack to al-Qaeda, compared to 62 per cent of the general population

September 28, 2026 16:41
9/11.jpg
Smoke pours from the World Trade Center in New York City after it was hit by two planes on September 11, 2001 (Getty Images)

By

Max Salt

1 min read
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More than over a quarter of Muslim Americans believe that Zionists or Israel were behind the 9/11 terrorist attacks, 25 years on from the tragedy, a new study has found.

The study, carried out by the Jerusalem Centre for Security and Foreign Affairs (JCFA), compared the views of a sample of 416 Muslim Americans with a 513-strong general population sample, as well as an “isolated non-Muslim” cohort made up of the general population group, minus the 24 Muslim individuals that were a part of the control sample.

These 24 people were counted as part of both the general population and Muslim American samples.

The data showed that 27.4 per cent of respondents in the Muslim group supported such a view, compared to 16.7 per cent among the general population and 10.2 per cent among the non-Muslim sample.

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Topics:

Terrorism

Zionism

Conspiracy theory

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