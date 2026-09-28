More than a quarter of Muslim Americans think ‘Israel or Zionists’ were behind 9/11, new study finds

More than over a quarter of Muslim Americans believe that Zionists or Israel were behind the 9/11 terrorist attacks, 25 years on from the tragedy, a new study has found.

The study, carried out by the Jerusalem Centre for Security and Foreign Affairs (JCFA), compared the views of a sample of 416 Muslim Americans with a 513-strong general population sample, as well as an “isolated non-Muslim” cohort made up of the general population group, minus the 24 Muslim individuals that were a part of the control sample.

These 24 people were counted as part of both the general population and Muslim American samples.

The data showed that 27.4 per cent of respondents in the Muslim group supported such a view, compared to 16.7 per cent among the general population and 10.2 per cent among the non-Muslim sample.