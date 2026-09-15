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Man arrested after teen ‘slashed’ inside Brooklyn synagogue

The NYPD confirmed the attack is not believed to be antisemitic in nature and that the suspect has a history of mental health issues

September 15, 2026 15:14
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(Illustrative) People dance during the celebration of Purim at the Chabad Lubavitch world headquarters in the Brooklyn borough of New York City on March 13, 2025 (Getty Images)

By

Hayley Cregor

1 min read
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A man has been arrested in New York after a 14-year-old boy was stabbed inside a Brooklyn synagogue on Monday.

The alleged attack occurred shortly after 7.20 pm at Congregation Kedushas Yosef Verdan on 54th Street near 16th Avenue.

Both the suspect and the teenager are believed to be congregants, police said, with the suspect regularly attending the synagogue.

According to the NYPD, the 22-year-old man slashed the teenage congregant in the hand with what was described as a ‘cutting instrument’.

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Topics:

New York

Synagogues

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