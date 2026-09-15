Man arrested after teen ‘slashed’ inside Brooklyn synagogue

A man has been arrested in New York after a 14-year-old boy was stabbed inside a Brooklyn synagogue on Monday.

The alleged attack occurred shortly after 7.20 pm at Congregation Kedushas Yosef Verdan on 54th Street near 16th Avenue.

Both the suspect and the teenager are believed to be congregants, police said, with the suspect regularly attending the synagogue.

According to the NYPD, the 22-year-old man slashed the teenage congregant in the hand with what was described as a ‘cutting instrument’.