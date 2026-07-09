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Mamdani’s office accused of excluding Jews from map of NYC immigrant neighbourhoods

The map included ‘Little Palestine’ and ‘Little Egypt’, but not its Jewish, Irish and Italian enclaves

July 9, 2026 11:44
Mamdani.jpg
New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani lights the Empire State Building in celebration of America 250 on July 04, 2026 (Getty Images)

By

Rebecca Szlechter,

Jewish News Syndicate

2 min read
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A New York City “neighbourhood passport,” created by the city’s official marketing group and available at libraries in the Big Apple for tourists, has been criticised after it excluded Jews from a map of the city’s immigrant neighbourhoods.

The map identifies 30 neighborhoods associated with New York’s “thriving international communities and cultures”, including “Little Palestine” (Bay Ridge, Brooklyn), “Little Egypt” (Astoria, Queens), “Little Pakistan” (Newkirk Plaza, Brooklyn), and multiple Chinatowns.

A map of New York City's immigrant neighbourhoods produced by the city's official marketing group (NYC website)A map of New York City's immigrant neighbourhoods produced by the city's official marketing group (NYC website)[Missing Credit]

However, the graphic, which is sourced from the New York City Mayor’s Office of Immigrant Affairs, does not note any Jewish neighbourhoods, though the immigrant affairs office also doesn’t include official posters for “Little Palestine” or “Little Egypt”.

The lack of depiction of Jewish neighbourhoods, as well as Irish and Italian ones, has drawn criticism from local community members.

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Topics:

Zohran Mamdani

New York

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