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Pro-Palestine activist Mahmoud Khalil calls on God to ‘hold Israel accountable’ during left-wing Yom Kippur event

During the same event, Jewish congressional candidate Brad Lander suggested that the ‘wanton destruction of Gaza’ was ‘at the centre of our shared transgressions’

September 22, 2026 15:38
Khalil.jpg
Mahmoud Khalil attends a vigil and protest for Palestine outside Columbia University in New York City on October 7, 2025 (Getty Images)

By

Hayley Cregor

2 min read
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Pro-Palestine activist Mahmoud Khalil called on God to “hold Israel accountable” for its actions in Gaza during a Yom Kippur event in New York City on Monday.

The event was organised by Rabbis for Ceasefire, alongside Jewish Voice for Peace, Jews For Racial & Economic Justice, IfNotNow and the American Council for Judaism.

Organisers framed the Yizkor service around remembrance, refusal and recommitment, with attendees mourning Palestinian lives lost during the conflict.

Speaking at the event, Khalil condemned Israel’s military actions in Gaza, Lebanon and Iran, and criticised the role of the United States in supporting Israel.

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Topics:

Yom Kippur

Israel

Gaza war

Gaza

US Politics

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