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Major Jewish summer camp operator goes bust

Thirty camps owned by Simad Holdings will open as planned this summer despite a bankruptcy court ruling

June 11, 2026 11:06
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Blue Star Camps, owned by Simad Holdings (YouTube/BlueStarCamps)

By

Daniel Ben-David

1 min read

Thousands of Jewish children are expected to attend summer camps owned by real estate brothers David and Michael Shabsels this year, despite the bankruptcy of their holding company, Simad Holdings.

A New Jersey bankruptcy judge has approved access to operating accounts for Simad’s 30 camps, allowing them to pay staff, suppliers and other expenses during the summer season.

The camps, most of which are in the northeastern United States, are expected to open as planned later this month.

The decision comes after Simad filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on June 4, just days after defaulting on its first bond payment to investors in Israel.

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Topics:

Summer camp

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