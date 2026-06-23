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Jewish Mamdani supporters condemn labelling Aipac ‘monsters’

Rabbi Jill Jacobs said the New York mayor’s comments were reflective of a ‘disturbing trend’

June 23, 2026 11:03
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New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani speaks during the 'Our Team, Our Year' Get Out The Vote (GOTV) rally at the Kings Theatre in Brooklyn on June 18, 2026 (Getty Images)

By

Jacob Jaffa

2 min read

Jewish supporters of New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani has condemned his use of the term “monsters” in reference to the American Israel Public Affairs Committee (Aipac).

During a rally in Brooklyn last week, Mamdani claimed that the group, which lobbies US lawmakers to maintain pro-Israel policies, opposed “democracy being allowed to run its course” and “an end to genocide and Netanyahu’s wars”.

He went on to say that “the old world is dying, and the new world struggles to be born, now is the time of monsters,” repeating a modern interpretation of a quote often attributed to Marxist philosopher Antonio Gramsci in his Prison Notebooks, which he wrote while imprisoned by the Italian fascist government of the 1920s and ‘30s.

Mamdani then told his audience that “these monsters take many forms”, specifically referencing wealthy political donors, those spending on campaign advertising against several candidates he is backing for office, and Aipac.

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Topics:

Zohran Mamdani

US Politics

AIPAC

New York

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