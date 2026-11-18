He is also accused of striking the aircraft's exterior with an axe and placing ball bearings and unidentified substances into its fuel tanks.

“As a result of Ó Corráin’s attack, the aircraft was effectively destroyed,” the indictment read.

“The damage inflicted rendered the aircraft inoperable, and the aircraft – worth approximately $60 million – will not return to active flight status.”

Damage inside a US Air National Guard C-130H Hercules aircraft at Shannon Airport (US Department of Justice) [Missing Credit]

James Barnacle Jr., assistant director in charge of the FBI's New York field office, said: “This was not an act of spontaneous vandalism.

“The defendant allegedly spent months researching the aircraft, acquiring tools and materials, and preparing to maximize the destruction he could inflict.”

According to the indictment, Ó Corráin researched the construction of the C-130 aircraft, acquired equipment and studied the airport's security arrangements before the incident.

He also allegedly subscribed to an application tracking aircraft movements, including those of military planes.

The aircraft's crew returned several hours after the alleged break-in and spotted the defendant through a cockpit window, prosecutors said. He allegedly escaped through a hatch in the roof before damaging the exterior. Irish police subsequently arrived and arrested him.

A crowdfunding campaign apparently organised by supporters of Ó Corráin describes the incident as an act of opposition to American military involvement overseas.

The campaign called the alleged vandalism an “inspiring act of direct action” intended to “resist the unwanted presence of the US military in Ireland in the face of their illegal war [and] support of Israel’s genocide”.

It described Ó Corráin as an “independent peace activist” and had raised almost €7,000 by Tuesday.

Shannon Airport has become a frequent target of pro-Palestinian demonstrations, with activists arguing that its use by the US military undermines Ireland's traditional policy of military neutrality.

In May 2025, three people were arrested after a van was driven through the airport's perimeter fence, while another group of protesters allegedly entered the runway and sprayed paint on an American military aircraft, temporarily rendering it inoperable.

In November that year, three further individuals were arrested after allegedly entering a restricted area where another US military aircraft was parked.

“These charges send a clear and powerful message that attacks on US military assets – and thus our national security – will not be tolerated,” said Jamie McDonald, US Attorney for the Southern District of New York.

“This indictment holds the defendant accountable for his serious crime and serves as a warning to others, wherever they may be, considering similar criminal activity.”

Ó Corráin is also facing separate charges in Ireland relating to the April incident, including criminal damage to the aircraft, damage to the airport's perimeter fence and trespassing on a restricted taxiway.

He was initially refused bail following his arrest but subsequently secured High Court bail in May, according to Irish media.

The incident briefly disrupted airport operations, with flights suspended for less than 30 minutes and two departing services experiencing delays.