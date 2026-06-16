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Iranians protest against regime at opening World Cup match and chant ‘Death to the Islamic Republic’ during national anthem

Pre-revolutionary flags smuggled into stadium despite FIFA ban

June 16, 2026 16:14
GettyImages-2281175562.jpg
A protester outside Los Angeles Stadium match. before the match (Getty Images)

By

Ali Hamedani

2 min read

Iran’s opening World Cup match in Los Angeles was overshadowed by angry protests against the Islamic Republic, as anti-regime demonstrators booed the team inside and outside the stadium.

Despite Iranian state television claiming that the players had been welcomed by supporters before the match against New Zealand, dozens of videos posted on social media appeared to show Iranians jeering them and chanting slogans against the administration.

Los Angeles, known among Iranians in the United States as ‘Tehrangeles’, is home to the largest Iranian community outside Iran, and has long been a centre of opposition to the Islamic Republic.

Anti-regime activists said Tehran had sought to avoid visible protests by pressing FIFA and US authorities to restrict the presence of dissident supporters at the match.

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Topics:

Iran

World Cup 2026

World Cup

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