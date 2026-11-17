The officials emphasised that the plan was one of a number of options and that there was no suggestion of an imminent attempt to use such a device.

“Whether they actually have the personnel in place to execute is a matter of debate,” one source said.

However, they did confirm that it had resulted in the development of contingency plans on how to counter any such attack in the future.

And another source suggested that “as porous as our border has been for the better part of ten years, it would have been extremely easy to get operatives inside the country” who could assemble such a device.

A White House spokesperson said the administration is “monitoring any and all potential threats, but at this time there are no credible threats to the homeland”.

But, asked about the report on Tuesday, President Trump said Iran would “pay a price the likes of which no country has ever paid before” for such an attack, adding that officials were taking the reported plot “seriously”.

Iran, meanwhile, has denied the report, with Esmaeil Baqaei, spokesman for the country’s Foreign Ministry, calling the claim a “fabricated media narrative”.

“Those who initiated the aggression against Iran are now seeking to lay the media groundwork for their sinister designs by manufacturing and disseminating baseless allegations, including the recent claims published by The New York Times and the fabricated media narrative surrounding an alleged ‘dirty bomb’ propagated by CNN,” he wrote.