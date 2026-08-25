US launches 'Operation Economic Outcast' against Iran

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The United States has launched what it calls an “economic D-Day” against Iran, warning countries around the world to cut financial ties with Tehran or risk being targeted by American sanctions.

US treasury secretary Scott Bessent announced “Operation Economic Outcast” yesterday, describing it as an unprecedented campaign designed to sever Iran’s economic lifelines and isolate the regime internationally.

“In that same spirit, we are launching an economic onslaught against Iran’s financial connections around the globe,” Bessent said, comparing the operation to the Allied D-Day campaign during the Second World War.