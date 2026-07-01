House blocks vote on amendment to halt US-Israeli defence integration

The House of Representatives has blocked a vote on a proposed amendment aimed at halting US-Israeli defence integration plans.

Representatives Ro Khanna (D-CA) and Thomas Massie (R-KY) put forward the bipartisan amendment, which would have excised the planned United States-Israel Defence Technology Cooperation Initiative from the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA).

The initiative will, should the bill pass, see an executive agent appointed with the goal of further integrating US and Israeli defence technology across the defence sphere.

In preparation for the debate on the bill, the House Rules Committee had to examine more than 1,000 amendments and produce a list of those deemed “in order”, meaning they would be eligible for votes on the House floor. Khanna and Massie’s amendment was not among those selected when the list was publicised on Monday.