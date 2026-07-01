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House blocks vote on amendment to halt US-Israeli defence integration

There was also no debate on a separate bill aimed at heavily reducing US funding to the IDF

July 1, 2026 14:41
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Representative Thomas Massie gives his concession speech on May 19, 2026 in Hebron, Kentucky (Getty Images)

By

Jacob Jaffa

1 min read

The House of Representatives has blocked a vote on a proposed amendment aimed at halting US-Israeli defence integration plans.

Representatives Ro Khanna (D-CA) and Thomas Massie (R-KY) put forward the bipartisan amendment, which would have excised the planned United States-Israel Defence Technology Cooperation Initiative from the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA).

The initiative will, should the bill pass, see an executive agent appointed with the goal of further integrating US and Israeli defence technology across the defence sphere.

In preparation for the debate on the bill, the House Rules Committee had to examine more than 1,000 amendments and produce a list of those deemed “in order”, meaning they would be eligible for votes on the House floor. Khanna and Massie’s amendment was not among those selected when the list was publicised on Monday.

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Topics:

US Politics

Defence

Israel

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