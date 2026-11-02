Become a Member
USA

FBI charges four in probe of ‘intimidation campaign’ against University of Michigan over ‘Israel links’

A total of 12 people have now been charged in connection with an investigation into pro-Palestine campus activism

November 2, 2026 15:26
UMich.jpg
A general view of the Gaza solidarity encampment at the Diag on the University of Michigan's campus on May 4, 2024 (Getty Images)

By

Hayley Cregor

2 min read
Add us as a preferred source

Four people have been charged by the FBI over an alleged campaign of intimidation targeting the University of Michigan and Jewish organisations, as federal investigators expand their investigation into threats and vandalism reportedly linked to pro-Palestinian activism.

The new charges, announced by the US Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of Michigan on Friday, October 30, bring the total number of defendants in the investigation to 12.

Two of the latest suspects have been arrested, while the other two remain at large, according to federal authorities.

Prosecutors contend that the suspects were involved in a coordinated campaign designed to pressure the university and several private organisations into severing perceived financial and institutional connections with Israel.

To get more news, click here to sign up for our free daily newsletter.

Topics:

USA

Universities

Higher Education

Pro-Palestine protests

Support the world’s oldest Jewish newspaper