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Dustin Hoffman, Gene Simmons and more read letters from Jewish history to raise £750k for charity

Money raised on the night is going to the Sha’ar HaNegev Resilience Centre, a new trauma and mental health centre in Israel

November 6, 2026 16:11
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Dustin Hoffman at the Letters, Light and Love LA show (Image: tatsu.cinema)

By

Jamie Shapiro

3 min read
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A star-studded ensemble of Hollywood and music royalty, including Dustin Hoffman, John Voight and Kiss’s Gene Simmons, read letters documenting Jewish history to an audience of 1,400 in Los Angeles last month to raise money for an Israeli mental health charity.

The third Letters, Light and Love production was held at Royce Hall at the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA) and raised £750,000 for the Sha’ar HaNegev Resilience Centre, a new trauma and mental health centre in the south of Israel that provides therapeutic support, care and community programmes to up to 20,000 residents of the region.

The stars, both Jewish and non-Jewish, hold some 50 of the entertainment industry's top honours between them, including four Oscars and seventeen Grammys.

At the event, they acted out dramatised version of the letters, which span over 2,000 years of Jewish history, showcasing the Jewish people’s deep connection with the Land of Israel.

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