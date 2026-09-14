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Black Eyed Peas’ ‘mazel tov’ lyric was intended to thank Jewish friend’s father, reveals will.i.am

The singer explained that the song ‘I Gotta Feeling’ was written with simchot in mind

September 14, 2026 13:41
Will.i.am.jpg
US musician and producer will.i.am looks on from the pit lane at the end of qualifying for the Formula One Monaco Grand Prix at the Circuit de Monaco, on May 24, 2025. (Getty Images)

By

Ben Conway

1 min read
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Black Eyed Peas frontman will.i.am has revealed that part of the band’s hit I Gotta Feeling, which is ubiquitous at simchot for its iconic “mazel tov” lyric, was inspired by his relationship with a Jewish friend.

“Before I Gotta Feeling, we would play huge weddings,” he explained in an interview with UPROXX. “I noticed that between weddings, celebratory events, barmitzvahs, batmitzvahs, there's a certain playlist that plays.

“They're playing Celebration [by Kool & The Gang]. They're playing We Are Family [by Sister Sledge], Good Times [by CHIC]. I'm like, ‘Yo, I need a song that goes in there’.”

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