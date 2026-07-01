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Anti-Israel socialist who called October 7 ‘inevitable consequence of apartheid’ wins Colorado primary

Melat Kiros unseated 15-term incumbent Representative Diana DeGette to clinch the Democratic nomination for Denver

July 1, 2026 16:22
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Democratic congressional candidate Melat Kiros speaks to supporters at an election-night watch party after winning the Colorado primary on June 30, 2026 (Getty Images)

By

Andrew Bernard,

Jewish News Syndicate

2 min read

The wave of defeats for incumbent Democrats facing primary challenges from the anti-Israel left continued on Tuesday, as Melat Kiros, a 29-year-old lawyer and Democratic Socialist, unseated 15-term incumbent Representative Diana DeGette in the Democratic primary election in Colorado.

The Associated Press called the race about three hours after polls closed in Colorado’s 1st Congressional District, which includes most of Denver.

With 93 per cent of votes counted, Kiros had secured 67,959 votes (51.3 per cent) to DeGette’s 55,179 (41.7 per cent).

Like the trio of candidates endorsed by New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani, who won Democratic primaries in New York last week, Kiros made her opposition to Israel, which she accuses of committing “genocide” in Gaza and “ethnic cleansing” in Lebanon, a defining feature of her candidacy.

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