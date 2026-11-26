She added that the now omnipresent slogan “from the river to the sea” was “unifying” and enabled the pro-Palestine movement to expand across borders.

“People love that they can speak the same language of slogans right now,” she said, adding that strangers from different countries can use the slogan as an “in-code” to reinforce affiliation and belonging.

With the Gaza crowd, she said, that shared vocabulary has helped facilitate “cultic thinking”.

“If a group uses slogans, everyone reaches the same conclusions; questions and doubts are treated as betrayal, and people feel they have the moral high ground – that's not independent thinking. That's conformity. That's mind control dressed up as conviction."

“It's frightening to me how remarkably adaptable antisemitism is. It doesn't disappear; it just changes its vocabulary to fit the moment,” she added.

A classic sign of anti-Israel activists having succumbed to cult-thinking, she said, is the moment they are asked about what the slogans they use actually mean – for example, which “river” and which “sea”?

“When I hear people repeating slogans they can't explain or defend, I recognise something I've spent decades studying: the replacement of independent thought with groupthink,” she said.

In Bernstein’s podcast, Indoctrination, which has nearly five million listeners, she tackles these points.

She spoke to the JC ahead of the release of her new book, Cult Therapy, which examines how people get drawn into coercive groups, and how they rebuild their autonomy, boundaries and identity after escaping.

Racel Bernstein has spent her career as a therapist helping people escape cults and rebuild their lives (Courtesy) [Missing Credit]

Describing the anti-Israel movement as a “well-oiled machine of manipulation”, she said: “Sometimes people will say to me that, after a while, they didn't even believe in what they were saying, but they loved having that incredible support and energy of being in a group of hundreds of people who all felt the same way.

“Cults and political movements don't just simply tell people what to think. They teach people what thoughts they're allowed to have.

“The most successful indoctrination works because it doesn't make people feel controlled. It makes them feel absolutely certain that they're thinking for themselves.”

The ubiquity of the keffiyeh in Gaza demonstrations is another clear sign that “cult systems” are in play.

She said: “It becomes your life. It becomes your identity, how you speak, what you believe in, how you dress and who you affiliate with. It redefines who you can trust and who you can't.

“There are all these things we call secondary gains: how it makes you feel inside, the social aspect, the connection.”

Bernstein’s insights are grounded in the stories her parents told her about their experience of the Shoah.

“I grew up understanding that the Holocaust wasn't simply history. It was my family's history.

“I learnt early what happens when hatred becomes normalised, propaganda replaces critical thinking, and people surrender their judgment to leaders and movements.

“In many ways, my work helping people recover from manipulation and coercive control is how I honour that history.”

Coercive groupthink has a direct link to contemporary antisemitism, she said.

"Cults and political movements will often devolve, just like conspiratorial thinking, into antisemitic thinking and paranoid bias about Jews controlling everything.”

Not all admirers and followers of Nazism in the 1930s started out as immoral people, she said, but they assimilated its dark purposes through clever manipulation.

“That's what frightens me about indoctrination,” she continued. “It doesn't always require people to abandon their humanity all at once. It can teach them to surrender it a little at a time.

“Hitler understood the power of spectacle, repetition, emotional arousal and collective identity.

“The nighttime rallies, bonfires, marching and synchronised crowds created an intoxicating sense of belonging and purpose. When everyone around you is moving in lockstep, questioning the direction can begin to feel like betrayal.

“Ten years ago, I might have said I believed the world had learnt enough from the Holocaust that we would never again see Jews blamed for society's problems on such a scale. I'm no longer as confident. I wish I were.”

Throughout history, she said, “Jews aren't simply portrayed as different; they're portrayed as dangerous, as people who will take something away from you. Fear becomes the justification for hatred.

“Dehumanisation doesn't just make cruelty possible. It makes cruelty feel justified.”

Bernstein was also deeply concerned about social media as a radicalising force.

“We're watching many of those same Nazi indoctrination mechanisms operate today, only at a speed and scale Hitler could scarcely have imagined,” she said.

Cult Therapy by Rachel Bernstein is not about the anti-Israel movement, but about cults in general (Courtesy) [Missing Credit]

She stressed that hope was not lost and explained how to help somebody who has been caught up in a group mindset – something she has done countless times.

She said: “Part of what is important in this kind of work is not to position yourself in opposition to someone who genuinely believes something they feel they need to believe for their own safety.

“You want to find points of connection and similarity.

“I would ask the what-if questions. What if you really heard people? What if you took in the message and realised everything was different from what you thought?

“I don't judge independent thinking by how passionately someone states a belief. I judge it by whether they can explain it, examine it and tolerate having it questioned.

“I want people to recognise manipulation before it becomes conviction, question hatred before it becomes identity.”

Bernstein also emphasised the importance and power of non-Jews speaking out against antisemitism.

“Someone who once knew a Jewish neighbour as kind and decent can begin seeing that same person as an enemy, not because the neighbour changed, but because the lens through which they're viewed has changed.

“Hatred directed at Jews cannot be left for Jews alone to confront. When Jews defend themselves, their words are sometimes dismissed as self-serving. When people outside the Jewish community speak up, they can reach audiences who might otherwise refuse to listen.”