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The Ferrari-driving grandson of a Lubavitcher who took a P Diddy ‘victim’ under his wing

When a record producer confided in David Sugarman about an alleged assault – denied by the rapper – the Florida strategist promised him justice

October 11, 2026 06:00
Jonathan Hay, David Sugarman.jpg
Part of the family: record producer Jonathan Hay (left) and David Sugarman (Photo: Jonathan Hay Media)

By

Elisa Bray

3 min read
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He’s the Ferrari-driving grandson of a Lubavitcher promising to secure justice for a man bringing an assault case against one of America’s most famous hip-hop stars – who strenuously denies all allegations.

Sports car aside, strategist extraordinaire David Sugarman – who describes his background as “stereotypical Ashkenazi Conservative” – is perhaps the least likely figure to be drawn into the Sean “Diddy” Combs scandal.

Yet he is advocating for record producer and publicist Jonathan Hay, who alleges the rapper sexually battered and assaulted him in two separate incidents in Los Angeles in 2020 and 2021.

“Jonathan’s story is horrible,” says Miami-based Sugarman. “I knew he was suffering and I asked him for the opportunity to follow my lead and help him through this difficult time. I promised him he would get justice.”

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Music

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