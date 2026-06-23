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School of klezmer: Band introduces Plymouth primary school children to traditional Jewish music

The night before the band visited schools, they performed a sell-out show at Theatre Royal Plymouth

June 23, 2026 11:23
Klezmer By The Sea Schools Visit Plymouth 04.jpeg
The Klezmer Village Band perform for children at primary schools in Plymouth

By

Elisa Bray

2 min read

A klezmer band played to primary school children in Plymouth to introduce them to, and invite them to share, its “joyful” Jewish heritage.

As part of Jewish Culture Month, the Klezmer Village Band were invited by Plymouth Jewish Community CIC, which aims to reconnect the Devon city with its Jewish heritage through culture and education.

The CIC was established “to make Jewish life in Plymouth and Devon visible and outward-facing”, said its director Tom Godwin.

“Klezmer is the perfect tool for that work, because it has always crossed borders and communities. When a room in Plymouth hears this music for the first time, they are not being asked to admire something foreign, they are being let into something joyful, and joy is the easiest thing in the world to share,” he said.

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