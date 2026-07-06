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Zack Polanski abstains from vote praising bravery of Golders Green police

Green Party members refuse to back motion at London Assembly commending ‘courage and professionalism’ of Met officers who disarmed knifeman

July 6, 2026 13:57
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Green Party leader Zack Polanski speaks during a rally on March 28, 2026 in London (Image: Getty)

By

Jane Prinsley

2 min read

Green Party members of the London Assembly abstained from a vote commending the bravery of the Metropolitan Police officers who disarmed the Golders Green knifeman in April.

Zack Polanski was among the three Green representatives who refused to back a motion that applauded the “utmost courage and professionalism” of police officers during the Golders Green terror attack, which saw two Jewish men hospitalised.

The motion, proposed by Reform UK Assembly Member Alex Wilson, called on Metropolitan Police Commissioner Sir Mark Rowley to award the officers the Commissioner's High Commendation.

Wilson said he brought forward the motion after Polanski suggested on social media that police had used excessive force during the incident.

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Topics:

Green Party

Golders Green stabbing

Metropolitan Police

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