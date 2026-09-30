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You’re not serious about UK security, government warned over new Gaza refugee scheme and approach to Iran

Cross-party critics raise concern over focus on Israel rather than Islamic Republic and failure to challenge extremism

September 30, 2026 11:18
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Britain's Foreign Secretary Ed Miliband delivers a speech on the second day of the annual Labour Party conference in Liverpool, north-west England, on September 28, 2026. (Photo by Oli SCARFF / AFP via Getty Images)

By

Lorin Bell-Cross

4 min read
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The government has been accused of “not being serious” about national security as it focuses criticism on Israel rather than Iran and opens new refugee routes from Gaza without revealing how it will deal with the potential extremism threat.

The vocal criticism from across the political spectrum comes amid rising threats to the Jewish community from Islamists.

Days ago it was revealed that a Hamas member who had been given asylum in the UK was alleged to have taken part in a terror plot.

This week also saw an alleged plot targeting an RAF base, and speculation that it was mastermind by Iran, a claim the Islamic Republic denies.

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Topics:

Labour Party

Ed Miliband

Gaza

Extremism

Iran

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