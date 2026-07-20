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Young Greens elect antizionist leaders and drop IHRA antisemitism definition

New ‘anti-imperialist’ co-chair of youth movement also founded Greens for Palestine wing which pushed ‘Zionism is racism’ motion

July 20, 2026 18:41
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Newly elected Young Greens' co-chairs Jo Dowbor and Cyn Muthoni (Photo: Instagram)

By

Jane Prinsley

2 min read
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The Young Greens have elected antizionist co-chairs and voted to drop the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance (IHRA) definition of antisemitism.

Jo Dowbor, a founder of the controversial Greens for Palestine group, which proposed the controversial “Zionism is racism” motion at last year's Green Party conference, has been elected co-chair of the Young Greens alongside Cynthia (Cny) Muthoni.

Both Muthoni and Dowbor shared an Instagram post from the Greens 4 Palestine account describing them as the youth wing's new “anti zionist co chairs” [sic].

The pair now hold influential positions within Zack Polanski's burgeoning ecopopulist party.

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Topics:

Green Party

Anti-Zionism

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