The Tory frontbencher then relayed what she described as the community’s concerns about the impact that the language used to criticise Israel was having on antisemitism.

“They are deeply concerned about your approach to the State of Israel, particularly your support for sanctions. Synagogue members expressed their concern that such measures, and the rhetoric surrounding them, risk exacerbating antisemitism and having serious ramifications for their safety and wellbeing”, she wrote.

While she said that Israel, like any other country, should be open to scrutiny, the shadow cabinet member added: “We must be vigilant in ensuring that criticism of Israel does not become a further vehicle for direct hostility towards Jewish people”, adding that attempts to “isolate and vilify Israel risk being counterproductive and do little to foster the understanding and dialogue needed for a lasting peace and two-state solution.”

Last year, Plaid Cymru labelled Israel’s actions in Gaza a “genocide”.

Plaid Cymru has long-called for the UK Government to do everything within their power to stop the ongoing genocide in Gaza.



The UK Government must take urgent action to bring an end to the daily suffering being inflicted on the people of Gaza. pic.twitter.com/eyORINerWf — Plaid Cymru 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@Plaid_Cymru) August 18, 2025

A letter signed by Iorwerth, now the first minister of Wales, and shared on the Welsh nationalist party’s social media account, said: “As a signatory to the Genocide Convention, the United Kingdom has a binding obligation to prevent acts that may amount to genocide and to ensure accountability for those responsible.

“Continued political, diplomatic, and military support to a government accused of committing such acts is not only morally indefensible but risks placing the UK in breach of its international legal duties.”

It also called for sanctions against Israel, adding: “The UK's moral standing and commitment to human rights will be measured by its response to this crisis.

“We urge you to act decisively by standing against the man-made famine, the mass killing of children, and the broader assault on civilian life. History will remember whether we chose to remain silent or to stand on the side of humanity”.

Last month, however, the first minister described the Green Party’s adoption of a motion equating Zionism with racism as “ill-judged”.

Facing questions in the Senedd, Iorwerth said that he had been a longstanding supporter of a two-state solution between the Israelis and Palestinians, and said he stood "shoulder to shoulder with the Jewish communities in Wales and makes a stand against antisemitism, as I do against Islamophobia".

Moreover, the Welsh government adopted the IHRA definition of antisemitism in 2017 while Labour was in charge. In October, a minister confirmed that the Plaid-led government remained committed to it.

The JC also understands that the Welsh government supports the Holocaust Educational Trust's Lessons from Auschwitz programme, helping young people deepen their understanding of the Holocaust and reflect on its relevance today, including contemporary antisemitism.

A Welsh government spokesperson told the JC: “Antisemitism has no place in Wales.

“The first minister will respond to the Shadow Secretary of State for Wales when he receives her letter.”