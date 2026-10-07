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We stand with Britain’s Jews, says Badenoch as she attacks Greens for ‘disgraceful antisemitism’

The Tory leader also criticised Andy Burnham’s previous support for Jeremy Corbyn

October 7, 2026 16:34
Image 07-10-2026 at 15.21.png
Tory leader Kemi Badenoch making her keynote speech to the party conference on Wednesday, October 7, 2026. (Photo-PA Wire).

By

Lorin Bell-Cross

2 min read
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Kemi Badenoch used her keynote speech to the Conservative Party’s annual conference to attack Zack Polanski and the Green Party, and pledged that the Tories would “never stop fighting antisemitism”.

In her address on Wednesday, Badenoch condemned what she described as “the disgraceful antisemitism we saw at the Green Party conference”, in reference to the party’s decision to back a motion equating Zionism with racism.

“They are seeking to erase Jewish identity. Shame on the Green Party and shame on Zack Polanski”, she said to applause from the crowd of activists and supporters in Birmingham.

She also made mention of the third anniversary of the “horrific” October 7 onslaught by Hamas on southern Israel, referring to it as “the worst slaughter of Jews since the Holocaust”.

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Topics:

Kemi Badenoch

Conservative Party

Green Party

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