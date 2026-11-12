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UK agrees to Iran sitting on UN committee overseeing women’s rights and disarmament

Iran’s nomination was approved by a consensus decision of the Economic and Social Council, of which the UK is a member

November 12, 2026 14:01
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Delegates arrive at the UN General Assembly in New York City on September 22, 2026 (Getty Images)

By

Hayley Cregor

3 min read
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The UK agreed to allow Iran to stand for election to a UN committee responsible for reviewing the global body’s policies on women’s rights and international terrorism.

The decision has prompted criticism from human rights campaigners and MPs, including former Foreign Office minister Lord Goldsmith.

Iran secured 144 votes in a secret ballot at the UN General Assembly on Wednesday, winning a three-year position on the Committee for Programme and Coordination, which helps to set the organisation’s priorities and policies, with its term beginning on January 1, 2027.

The UK was among a group of Western countries that did not object when Iran was put forward by the UN’s Economic and Social Council (Ecosoc) in April.

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Topics:

United Nations

Iran

Counter-terrorism

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