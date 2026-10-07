Become a Member
Politics

Tugendhat blasts Miliband’s ‘virtue signalling’ over intelligence sharing

The Conservatives announced a new plan for a new missile defence system dubbed Britain’s ‘Iron Dome’

October 7, 2026 09:30
Tugendhat.jpg
Shadow Foreign Secretary Tom Tugendhat speaks during the Conservative Party conference at the International Convention Centre in Birmingham on October 6, 2026 (Jacob King/PA Wire).

By

Lorin Bell-Cross

3 min read
Add us as a preferred source

The shadow foreign secretary has attacked Ed Miliband for “virtue signalling over intelligence sharing” in a keynote speech to the Conservative Party’s annual conference.

Addressing the hall of party faithful on Tuesday, Tom Tugendhat shared a conversation he had with Sir Alex Younger, the late former head of MI6, whom he said had told him that “we're in a new era where international relations aren't going to be determined by rules and multilateral institutions; they're going to be determined by strongmen and deals.”

“They're going to be determined by strongmen and deals”, he repeated for emphasis, before adding: “What have we got? We’ve got Ed Miliband”.

“We have a foreign secretary who thinks that the right thing to do is to shake hands with the Iranian foreign minister at the same time as the Iranian government is planning to attack the United Kingdom, we think, as conservatives, we think that's wrong.

To get more Politics news, click here to sign up for our free politics newsletter.

Topics:

Conservative Party

Tom Tugendhat

Defence

Iron Dome

Support the world’s oldest Jewish newspaper