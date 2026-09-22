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“The East End stood firm on Cable Street….but something feels different this time”, warns Ed Davey on anti-migrant protests

Liberal Democrat leader says modern-day ‘blackshirts’ are taking encouragement from some politicians

September 22, 2026 18:20
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BRIGHTON, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 19: Liberal Democrat Leader Ed Davey speaks during a conference rally during the Liberal Democrat Autumn Conference at the Brighton Centre on September 19, 2026 in Brighton, England. (Photo by Getty Images)

By

Jane Prinsley

2 min read
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Sir Ed Davey has accused Nigel Farage of helping to fuel a far-right movement whose modern-day “blackshirts” are marching on Britain’s streets, as he said the country must reject fascism like it did at Cable Street.

In an attack on the Reform UK leader, the Liberal Democrat leader told his party’s conference that Farage was “fanning the flames” of intolerance.

Davey drew a direct comparison between balaclava-clad anti-immigration demonstrators in Dover and Portsmouth and the fascists led by Oswald Mosley in the 1930s.

Opening his speech on Tuesday in Brighton, Davey said: “Something big and dangerous is happening in our country. Hundreds of thugs, in black shirts and balaclavas, are marching on our streets. First Dover. Then Portsmouth.

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Topics:

Liberal Democrats

Sir Ed Davey

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