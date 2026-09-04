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Reform’s deputy leader: I can ‘smell the hatred and antisemitism’ from some Labour MPs in Parliament

Richard Tice was speaking at an event organised by the Reform Jewish Alliance

September 4, 2026 18:20
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BIRMINGHAM, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 04: Richard Tice, Reform UK's Shadow Secretary of State for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy, poses with a truck on the first day of the annual Reform UK party conference at the National Exhibition Centre on September 04, 2026 in Birmingham, England. Reform UK enters its September 2026 annual party conference facing a recent dip in opinion polls, dropping to 22%–23% in national voting intention after peaking at 28% in May. For the first time in over 18 months, the party has slipped behind the Conservatives into third place in select polling, squeezed by a resurgent Labour Party under Prime Minister Andy Burnham and new competition on the right. (Photo by Anthony Devlin/Getty Images)

By

Lorin Bell-Cross

2 min read
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Reform UK’s deputy leader Richard Tice has said that he could “almost smell the hatred and antisemitism” from some Labour MPs in the House of Commons.

He was speaking at a fringe event organised by the Reform Jewish Alliance (RJA) at the party’s annual conference on Friday.

Tice was introduced by the group’s chair Gary Mond, who described Nigel Farage’s second-in-command as “one of the strongest friends of the Jewish community that I've ever known”.

Tice told the delegates that after attending a “hate march” on October 9, 2023 out of curiosity, he “was genuinely horrified, and … almost immediately afterwards, I said we have to stop these hate marches. We have to ban them because we knew where it was going to go.”

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Topics:

Reform UK

Parliament

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