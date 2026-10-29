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Pro-Palestine MPs call for more sanctions against Israel over ‘Gaza aid restrictions’

The signatories, including former Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn, also raised concerns about far-right campaign groups in Israel which have sought to obstruct aid trucks

October 29, 2026 13:29
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Jeremy Corbyn on stage during the 'Exposing Power: the Epstein Files, Censorship and the Fight for Truth' panel at the SXSW London 2026 at Protein Studios in London on January 6, 2026 (Photo by Jordan Peck/Getty Images for SXSW London)

By

Daisy Blakemore-Creedon

2 min read
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A group of parliamentarians have urged Foreign Secretary Ed Miliband to impose further sanctions on Israel over alleged restrictions on the entry of humanitarian aid into Gaza.

In a letter of 28th October, coordinated by the Council for Arab-British Understanding (Caabu) and the Britain-Palestine Project, 75 MPs and peers called on the government to use newly conferred sanctions powers to target those they say are obstructing the flow of food, medicine and other vital supplies.

The signatories include former Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn, former Shadow Chancellor John McDonnell, Lib Dem foreign affairs spokesperson Layla Moran and the Conservatives’ Baroness Wars.

The letter called for the first sanctions to be announced immediately with a view to further action before winter sets in.

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Topics:

Sanctions

Israel

Gaza

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