Become a Member
Politics

Pro-BDS activist who compared Israel to Putin’s Russia is running to lead Unite

Simon Dubbins is attempting to unseat Sharon Graham as the general secretary of Britain’s second-largest union

July 9, 2026 17:00
Image 09-07-2026 at 15.20.jpeg
Simon Dubbins speaking at a pro-Palestine demonstration (Image: X/habibi_uk)

By

Lorin Bell-Cross

2 min read
Add us as a preferred source

One of the candidates standing for the leadership of Unite, Britain’s second largest trade union, is a director of the Palestine Solidarity Campaign (PSC).

Simon Dubbins, who has been Unite’s international director since 2008, also serves as the PSC’s trade union officer.

He is seeking to challenge Sharon Graham, the first woman to be elected as the union’s general secretary, a post she has held since 2021.

Speaking at a pro-Palestine demonstration in April 2023, Dubbins appeared to compare Israel to Vladimir Putin’s Russia as he called on the government to impose sanctions on Jerusalem.

To get more Politics news, click here to sign up for our free politics newsletter.

Topics:

Trade Unions

Unite the Union

BDS

Support the world’s oldest Jewish newspaper